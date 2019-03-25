CAF Names Venues To Host AFCON 2019

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the venues to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Egypt.

The Total African Cup of Nations is scheduled to commence on the month of June and end in July. Ahead of the competition, Caf has confirmed six stadia to host the rest of Africa.

24 countries have already qualified for the tournament including Burundi and Namibia who will be making an appearance at the competition for the first time.

Group A teams will be based in Cairo and will honour their matches at the Cairo International Stadium. Alexandria Stadium, 30 June Stadium and Al Salam Stadium will host Group B, C, and D teams respectively.

Meanwhile, Group E teams will play at the Suez Stadium and Group F will also play at Ismailia Stadium.