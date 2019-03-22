Sluggish Normalization Committee Gets Six Months Extension To Complete Their Mandate

FIFA has handed a six-month extension to Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee on Friday.

The world football governing body also confirmed that former Ghana and Bayern Munich defender, Samuel Osei Kufuor has been appointed onto the committee replacing former Asante Kotoko board member, Lawyer Duah Adonteng.

The tenure of the Normalisation Committee was expected to expire by March 31, 2019, provided it had properly fulfilled its mandate listed below;

- To run the GFA’s daily affairs and cooperate with the special task force once it has been set up by FIFA, CAF and the Government of Ghana;

- To review the GFA statutes to ensure compliance with the requirements of FIFA and CAF, particularly art. 15 of the FIFA Statutes, and;

- Once the GFA statutes meet the requirements of FIFA and CAF, to organise and conduct elections of a GFA executive committee on the basis of the revised GFA statutes.

Osei Kuffour joins Lucy Quist, Naa Odofoley, Dr Kofi Amoah as the member of the Normalization Committee.

Four-member committee are expected to complete their mandate on September 30.