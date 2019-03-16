Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
38 minutes ago | Sports News

Michael Essien Finally Gets Player-Coach Role At Azerbaijani Side Sabail FC

By Modern Ghana
Michael Essien Finally Gets Player-Coach Role At Azerbaijani Side Sabail FC

Michael Essien, who left Indonesian side Persip Bandung last year, signed a 15 month deal with the club until May 2020.

The former Chelsea and AC Milan star has taken up the opportunity to play for the European team and to also join the club’s U-19 coaching staff to acquire coaching experience as part of his journey to taking up a career in the dugout.

Essien, 36, will join his new teammates after the international break and play till the end of the season then restart next season.

He will also assist U19 coaching team for his experience as part of completing his UEFA B qualification, a continuation of the coaching work he has been doing with Chelsea U16.

Sports News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Bawumia Charge Athletics To Put National Interest First
Mybet.Africa Tips Real Madrid For Huge Win In Zidane's First Game
Bawumia Launches GNPC 2019 Ghana’s Fastest Human
Germany Boss Löw Gives Youth A Chance After Hacking Old Guard
TOP STORIES

Mugabe Called Me A Pig--Owusu Bempah Explains Radio XYZ Raid

48 minutes ago

Where Is The Awareness, For God’s Sake?

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line