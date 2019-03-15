Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Football News

OFFICIAL: Michael Essien Joins Azerbaijani Side Sabail FC

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
OFFICIAL: Michael Essien Joins Azerbaijani Side Sabail FC

Michael Essien has signed a short term deal with Sabail FC in Azerbaijan on Friday evening.

The Ghanaian midfielder who left Indonesian side Persip Bandung last year has signed a 15 month deal with the club until May 2020.

The former Chelsea midfield dynamo will also join the club’s U-19 coaching staff to acquire coaching experience as part of his journey to taking up a career in the dugout.

315201973323 h41o266fey img20190315wa0014768x1024

Essien signs with Sabail FC
The 36 year old will join his new teammates after the international break and play till the end of the season then restart next season.

The 2012 UEFA Champions League winner will take the opportunity to aslo complete his UEFA B qualification, a continuation of the coaching work he has been doing with Chelsea U16.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
New Hearts CEO Pledges To Restore Lost Glory
Europa League Draw: Napoli Face Arsenal, Outsiders Slavia Meet Chelsea
Micheal Essien Arrives In Azerbaijan To Sign For Sabail FC
Man Utd Draw Barcelona In Champions League Quarter-Finals
TOP STORIES

Dumsor Caused By Transmission Challenges, Not Generation Fau...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo's Spiritual Advisor Owusu Bempah Invited By Polic...

4 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line