OFFICIAL: Michael Essien Joins Azerbaijani Side Sabail FC

Michael Essien has signed a short term deal with Sabail FC in Azerbaijan on Friday evening.

The Ghanaian midfielder who left Indonesian side Persip Bandung last year has signed a 15 month deal with the club until May 2020.

The former Chelsea midfield dynamo will also join the club’s U-19 coaching staff to acquire coaching experience as part of his journey to taking up a career in the dugout.

Essien signs with Sabail FC

The 36 year old will join his new teammates after the international break and play till the end of the season then restart next season.

The 2012 UEFA Champions League winner will take the opportunity to aslo complete his UEFA B qualification, a continuation of the coaching work he has been doing with Chelsea U16.