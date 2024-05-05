PL: Mohamed Salah scores on return as Liverpool thrash Tottenham

Tottenham's dramatic decline continued as their hopes of reaching the Premier League's top four faded even further after they were well beaten by Liverpool at Anfield.

Aston Villa's defeat at Brighton left the door open for Spurs to make a late push for next season's Champions League but even a late comeback could not prevent a fourth successive defeat as Liverpool found form once more after their own recent slump.

Mohamed Salah put his touchline bust-up with manager Jurgen Klopp at West Ham behind him to open the scoring with a far-post header from Cody Gakpo's cross after 16 minutes, Andy Robertson adding the second right on half-time when Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario could only push out the Egyptian's shot.

Spurs lost discipline and Vicario had to separate team-mates Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal as they went off at half-time, with matters not improving for Ange Postecoglou's side as they were over-run after the break by a rampant Liverpool.

Gakpo headed the third from Harvey Elliott's delivery five minutes after the interval, the latter getting on the scoresheet himself in the 59th minute with a glorious curling finish from 20 yards into the top corner.

Liverpool then inexplicably switched off to allow substitute Richarlison and Heung-Min Son to give Spurs unlikely hope but it was too late and they remain seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand.