OMO Kiddy Mile Race Is To Groom Future Stars - Event Organiser

Mrs Catherine Morton, Chief Organiser of the popular Kiddy Mile Race says the programme is to groom future sports stars of Ghana.

Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive interview on the upcoming Race fixed for Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the El Wak Sports Stadium, she said there are many hidden talents in the primary schools who must be identified and groomed to become future heroes and champions.

She said the aim of the Kiddy Mile is to foster unity among the pupils and the schools and give the children the opportunity to make friends and socialize while playing.

Madam Morton who is Co-Director of the internationally acclaimed Millennium Marathon hinted that 2,000 kids from 50 schools in Accra and surrounding areas are expected to participate.

She named some of the events as mini mile race, 6 race categories for children aged 3 years to 15 years, table tennis, basketball, five-side-football, friend soccer board game and the exciting mum & my race.

She thanked Unilever Ghana, producers of OMO washing soap for supporting the event.

Other supporting the 2019 Kiddy Mile Race are DANO Milk, Blue Band, BIC, Verna Water and No.8 Biscuits.