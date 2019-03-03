Asante Kotoko Beat Nkana FC 3:0 In CAF CC

Asante Kotoko gained revenge for their last week loss to Nkana by defeating the Zambian side 3-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

Despite the absence of captain Amos Frimpong due to suspension, Kotoko stunned Nkana with three goals in the opening 30 minutes as the Porcupine Warriors moved up to second in the Caf Confederation Cup Group C table.

Nkana had no answer to Kotoko's opening burst as Fatawu Shafiu scored the first goal with a powerful freekick in the fourth minute before Emmanuel Gyamfi doubled the lead on 23 minutes.

Gyamfi injured his foot in the process of scoring and had to be taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Martin Antwi added a third in the 27th minute scoring a freekick from the tightest of angles.

The third goal forced Nkana to replace their first choice goalkeeper Allan Chibwe with Kelvin Malunga before halftime.

Nkana improved after the break but failed to trouble Kotoko, who defended very well. CK Akonnor was left disappointed with his defenders after they conceded three goals against Nkana in Zambia and he made a bold call by starting Wahab Adams ahead of Agyemang Badu with the decision paying off brilliantly.

Striker Songne Yacouba came close to making it four but his fine free-kick was saved by Malunga.

The win takes Kotoko to second place, a point behind Al Hilal, who defeated Zesco United 3-1 in Omdurman.

Kotoko next match is at home against Hilal on Sunday, March 10.