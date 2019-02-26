Zesco United And Nkana FC Express Interest In Kotoko Forward Songne Yacouba

According to reports, Zambia Premier League heavyweights, Nkana FC and Zesco United have expressed their interest in signing Asante Kotoko forward, Yacouba Sogne.

It is believed that the two clubs are preparing their bids in an attempt to price away the Burkinabe import.

The 25-year-old forward has been in fine form for the Porcupine Warriors in the CAF Confederation Cup and scored his first goal of the competition against Nkana on Sunday.

Yacouba had an impressive debut Premiership season with the Kumasi-based club where he netted four goals in 5 games in the 2018 Ghana Premier League season.

After eight matches played in the CAF Confederations Cup, Yacouba ended his goal drought against Nkana FC on Sunday in Kitwe.

His current contract with two-time CAF Champions League winners expires in the summer of 2021.