FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
29 minutes ago | Football News

Winful Cobbina Scores As KF Tirana Beat KF Skenderbeu

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghanaian midfielder, Winful Cobbina was on the scoresheet again as KF Tirana beat KF Skenderbeu 2-1 on Friday in the Albanian top-flight.

Cobbina broke the deadlock on the 26th minutes into the game before compatriot Kwasi Sibo cancelled the lead in the 45th minute.

Englishman Michael Ngoo scored in the dying embers of the fixture to give KF Tirana all three points.

Cobbina now has made 19 appearances so far this season with 14 starts and has managed to score twice.

Hearts of Oak teammate Vincent Atingah also lasted the entire duration of the game for the Tirana side.

The former Hearts of Oak midfield dynamo scored in additional time to save his side from losing to Luftetari last week in their 1-1 draw.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
