Essien Earns Applauds From Nigerian Defender Kenneth Omeruo For His Positive Influence

Nigerian defender, Kenneth Omeruo has applauded Michael Essien for his positive impact on his playing career especially when he met him at Chelsea.

Omeruo joined Essien at Chelsea in 2012 from Belgian giants Standard Liege, but he is yet to make his first team appearance for the club, having played on loan for six different European clubs.

The 25-year-old has recounted the good moments he had with Michael Essien and the impact his association with the Ghanaian made in his life.

“Michael Emenalo was someone I could speak to at Chelsea when I was newly signed by the club," he said.

"He is a Nigerian and was the Sport Director that signed me. So, of course, he played a big role in my coming to Chelsea.

“And my biggest influence from Chelsea would definitely be Michael Essien. It is definitely him," he added.

Kenneth Omeruo was again shipped out on loan to Spanish side CD Leganes in the summer - where he has established himself as vital cog for the side in the La Liga.