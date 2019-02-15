Former Kotoko Striker Insists Songne Yacouba Need Help To End Drought

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe believes Songne Yacouba will need to be helped to end his goal drought.

The lanky forward is yet to register his name on the scoresheet in the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

The Burkinabe international assisted both goals in Asante Kotoko's 2:1 win against Zesco United but was wasteful on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

However, according to Bekoe, Yacouba needs help up front as he is not a natural goal scorer but rather a decoy.

“Sogne Yacouba's style of play is similar to that of Kwabena Yaro. Such a player needs a goalscorer who will play alongside with him either than that the supporters will always be shouting oh ah because Sogne Yacouba is not a goal scorer but a decoy, he needs help up front,” he told Oyerepa FM.

Yacouba’s goal drought has raised a lot of concerns among the fans despite his immense contribution to the team.

He has registered five assists in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup for the team.