Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
15 minutes ago | Football News

Ghana's Prince Owusu Joins 1860 Munich On Loan

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana's Prince Owusu Joins 1860 Munich On Loan

Ghanaian attacker, Prince Osei Owusu has completed his loan move to German Bundesliga II side 1860 Munich from Arminia Bielefeld.

The German-born is expected to inject life into the attacking force of the team the exit of Adriano Grimaldi.

Owusu, 22, expressed his delight to join Munich.
“I am pleased to be with this great traditional club. It was all very fast now, “explains Prince Osei Owusu. The striker is in good spirits and convinced that he can help the Lion Team.

“I want to take a lot here in the coming months, develop myself personally and make the time successful. I hope that I can live up to expectations in a sporty and human way. ”

The bulky forward has already been attached to the German Youth sides and has had a stint with the second team of TSG Hoffenheim.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Ivory Coast Agree To Host The Nations Cup In 2023
Hazard Can Leave Chelsea If He Wants, Says Sarri
Clinching The 2019 AFCON In Egypt Will Be Tough For Ghana - Kwabena Yeboah
Herbert Mensah To Contest For Ghana FA Presidency?
TOP STORIES

Ahmed's Death: I Don't Trust Police Will Find the Killers – ...

16 hours ago

Ken Agyapong Referred To Parliament's Privileges Committee F...

20 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line