Ghana's Prince Owusu Joins 1860 Munich On Loan

Ghanaian attacker, Prince Osei Owusu has completed his loan move to German Bundesliga II side 1860 Munich from Arminia Bielefeld.

The German-born is expected to inject life into the attacking force of the team the exit of Adriano Grimaldi.

Owusu, 22, expressed his delight to join Munich.

“I am pleased to be with this great traditional club. It was all very fast now, “explains Prince Osei Owusu. The striker is in good spirits and convinced that he can help the Lion Team.

“I want to take a lot here in the coming months, develop myself personally and make the time successful. I hope that I can live up to expectations in a sporty and human way. ”

The bulky forward has already been attached to the German Youth sides and has had a stint with the second team of TSG Hoffenheim.