John Agyekum Kufuor Cup Postponed

The John Agyekum Kufuor's anniversary cup match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC and Obuasi Ashanti Gold SC has been rescheduled to play on 30th December 2018.

This emerges due to the Porcupine Warriors participation in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Accra Hearts of Oak were due to take on their bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko but later withdrew from the competition.

However, the organizers of the tournament further revealed that they couldn't afford the money Hearts are demanding.

Asante Kotoko is Ghana's sole representative in the 2018/19 CAF Confederations Cup campaign.