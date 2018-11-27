Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
35 minutes ago | Sports Football News

John Agyekum Kufuor Cup Postponed

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
John Agyekum Kufuor Cup Postponed

The John Agyekum Kufuor's anniversary cup match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC and Obuasi Ashanti Gold SC has been rescheduled to play on 30th December 2018.

This emerges due to the Porcupine Warriors participation in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Accra Hearts of Oak were due to take on their bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko but later withdrew from the competition.

However, the organizers of the tournament further revealed that they couldn't afford the money Hearts are demanding.

Asante Kotoko is Ghana's sole representative in the 2018/19 CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Sports Football News
Razark Abalora Named Player Of The Month In Tanzania
Kotoko Forward Songne Yacouba Tp Resume Full Training Today
REVEALED: Kotoko Accident Victims Plot To Boycott Confederation Cup Matches Over Unpaid Insurance Package
Leicester City Set To Open Contract Talks With Daniel Amartey
Barcelona's Pique Fined For Driving With Suspended Licence
Iniesta Reveals Depression Battle In Summer After Barcelona Treble Win
I Cautioned Kwesi Nyantakyi To Step Down To Keep His Legacy Intact - George Afriyie Reveals
FEATURE: Contrasting Challenges For Former African Champions

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Do not stress too much about your life and what may be because God always knows the best; and try as we must, we can never know what is coming.

By: Lily Boodeme Wilkins quot-img-1
body-container-line