Ibrahim Tanko Replaces Yusif Abubakar As Black Meteors Coach

Ibrahim Tanko has been given the nod to take charge of the Black Meteors for their upcoming CAF U23 Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars assistant coach replaces Yusif Abubakar who died last week in Kumasi after a short illness.

The 41-year-old's immediate task is to prepare the team for their first-round test against neighbours Togo.

The Black Meteors will host Togo on 18 December 2018 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi and the second leg in Lome four days later.

The winner of this tie will face Gabon in the next round.