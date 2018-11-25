Modern Ghana logo

1 hour ago

John Antwi: Ghanaian Becomes Top Foreign Scorer In Egyptian History

Ghanaian player John Antwi made history on Sunday, becoming the top foreign goalscorer in Egyptian football with 63 goals.

Antwi, 26, achieved the feat by scoring a hat-trick for his side Misr Lel-Makkasa in their Egyptian Premier League match against Enppi, which his team won 4-3.

His total surpasses the 61 goals scored for Egyptian teams by fellow Ghanaian Ernest Papa Arko who played for five Egyptian clubs including Zamalek.

Antwi started his career with Al Ismaily in 2013 where he scored 28 goals before joining Al Ahly two years later, scoring three goals.

He went on to join Misr Lel Makassa where he has now scored 32 goals in his three seasons at the club.

Antwi is yet to make his full competitive international debut for Ghana.

