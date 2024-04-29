ModernGhana logo
Let us be patient - Andre Ayew pleads amid poor Black Stars performances

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew is calling for patience from Ghanaians amidst the national team's recent string of poor performances.

The team has struggled in their last 10 games across all competitions, managing just one win. Their woes culminated in an early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast under the management of Chris Hughton, which ultimately led to his dismissal.

Ayew, who has been a stalwart in the team during this period, has expressed his apologies for the team's recent downturn in form.

"I think we need to stay calm," Ayew remarked in an interview with Nana Ama Agyemang on Chasing Gold with Nana Aba. "A lot of things have happened. There's not much to be said at the moment."

"I have been with the team for a very long time, so we need to stay calm, learn from what went right and what went wrong, and keep working hard to make our nation proud because it is something very special."

"We cannot ignore the fact that the recent results have not been the best, and we are sorry for that, but I know it's part of the game. Football is like a cycle; you have moments."

"We were on top for about 10 to 12 years, but now it's other people, but we need to keep working harder. We have the talent and the players; it's just a matter of time and a little bit of luck for things to turn around."

Ayew is hopeful that his current form at Le Havre will earn him a recall to the national team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.

The Black Stars are set to face Mali and the Central African Republic in the next round of the World Cup qualifiers.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

