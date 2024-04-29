ModernGhana logo
It's good to see Thomas Partey in a great shape - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, commended Thomas Partey for his influential role in their recent triumph over Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday.

The 30-year-old midfielder showcased his prowess throughout the entire 90 minutes, contributing significantly to the Gunners' victory in the North London Derby.

Having featured prominently in Arsenal's last three matches, including starting roles against Chelsea and Tottenham, Partey's return to the pitch after a lengthy spell sidelined by injury has been a source of joy for Arteta.

Speaking after the game, the Arsenal boss expressed his delight, emphasizing Partey's importance to the team.

"He’s a really important player and we have missed him for many months. He looks in great shape," remarked Arteta, praising Partey's presence, quality, physicality, and experience.

With Partey back in action, Arsenal aims to contend for the Premier League title this season, hoping to surpass their previous second-place finish to Manchester City.

Their next challenge awaits as they prepare to face AFC Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

