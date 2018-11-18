AWCON 2018: Give Us Spectacular Goals, Impressive Set Pieces - First Lady To Black Queens

The First Lady has thrown her weight behind the Black Queens and encouraged them to give off their best in the ongoing African Women’s World Cup (AWCON 2018) in Accra.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo pleaded with the team to "Give us spectacular goals, give us impressive set pieces and give us brilliant defenses and everything else that makes football the most exciting game on the planet."

She said this on Saturday at a colourful opening ceremony of the 11 edition of the 15-day tournament at the refurbished Accra Sports Stadium.

Also present was the Mrs Samira Bawumia, CAF President and Ministers of state.

Mrs Akufo-Addo who opened the ceremony called on the participating teams to use the tournament not only to win laurels but also to foster friendship, unity and integration of African States.

She said, “the integration of this continent remains a major focus for all African governments.

The First Lady added that while the African Union and other African organizations continue their efforts at integrating Africa at the political and economic levels, African states must use the tourney as an opportunity to strengthen existing bonds of friendship among Africans.

She was confident that, the championship will complement efforts to bring the continent together and “unite us in a way that nothing else can.”

“Let us exhibit the spirit of friendship on and off the field. During the period of this championship, when a friend falls, lend a helping hand. When a team scores, applaud the heroic feat.” She admonished.

The competition held once every two years brings together the top African women national teams to compete for 15 days in a tournament that will determine the FIFA Women World Cup qualifiers.