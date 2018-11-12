Kwadwo Asamoah Withdraws From Ghana Squad For Ethiopia Clash Over Ayews Phobia Amid Superstition Claims?

Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah pulled out of Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia due to the presence of the Ayew brothers.

Asamoah, 29, is believed to be unhappy with the return of the controversial powerful duo into the team amid superstition claims.

Inter Milan confirmed on Monday that the Ghana international won't be available for the clash against the East African country on November 18 due to recurrent injury.

But the reason by the Italians giants is under tight scrutiny in the West African nation with the conspiracy theory set in motion.

The former Juventus ace is believed to have called time on his international career over the pair.

Sources claim the presence of the duo has stifled his progress on the international stage in a country where superstition is life burner.

The Ayew brothers last featured for the Black Stars in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo in Kumasi.

The pair were supposed to be in the squad for the return leg in Brazzaville but they opted out of the squad following an injury to Andre with Jordan also suffering from stomach complications ahead of the trip to Congo.

Asamoah meanwhile returned from a four-year self-imposed exile ahead of last month's doubleheader games against Sierra Leone but the matches were cancelled after SLFA were handed an indefinite ban by FIFA over government interference.

