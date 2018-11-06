SAD NEWS: Former GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Finally Agrees To Sell Wa All Stars After FIFA Lifetime Ban

Former Ghana Football Association president, Mr Kwesi Nayntakyi has finally agreed to sell his club Wa All-Stars.

This emerges after the former FIFA Executive Council Member was slapped with a lifetime ban by FIFA's Adjudicatory Chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee into the conduct of Mr Nyantakyi who was captured in an explosive expose after Tiger EyePI petitioned FIFA after the premiering of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas 'Number 12' that has exposed the widespread corruption in Ghana football.

However, according to the club’s representative in Kumasi, Emmanuel Sannie, the management members and the club owner Mr Nyamtakyi held a crisis meeting last week after the ban and have finally arrived at a decision to sell the Wa- based club.

"After a serious discussion, all parties agreed to put the club for sale to enhance the development of the club and future activities,” he said on Silver FM.

Meanwhile, management members of the club will be meeting chiefs and the supporters in Wa to explain the motive behind the decision.

Nyantakyi reigned as GFA President for 13 years and rose through the ranks to become the Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).