Football DNA will be implemented successfully soon - Black Stars Team Manager, Ameenu Shardow

Ameenu Shardow, the Team Manager of the Black Stars, has emphasized the commitment to implementing Ghana's football DNA.

This initiative, launched by the Kurt Okraku-led administration in July 2023 and crafted by former Technical Director Bernard Lippert, aims to rejuvenate football in the country.

Despite limited visibility of the DNA's impact, Shardow, who also serves as the General Manager of Dreams FC, believes it will eventually be successfully implemented.

He pointed out that the Ghana Football Association's desire for a specific playing style prompted the development of the football DNA. According to Shardow, glimpses of this style have been observed in the U-17 and U-20 teams, indicating progress.

"The Ghana Football Association wants us to adopt a particular playing pattern, hence the football DNA. We have already seen its implementation in the U-17 and U-20 teams, so with time, the Football DNA will be fully realized," he explained to Citi Sports.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

