GFA are determined to restore Black Stars' lost glory and aura - Team Manager, Ameenu Shardow

02.05.2024 LISTEN

Black Stars Team Manager, Ameenu Shardow, reassures the public that the country's football governing body is committed to rejuvenating the senior national team's former prestige.

The Black Stars have faced heavy criticism for their lacklustre performances in recent tournaments. In the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, the team disappointed, exiting at the group stage with just one point.

Similarly, at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they exited at the group stage with three points. The team's struggles continued in the 33rd edition of the AFCON in Ivory Coast, where they were once again eliminated at the group stage.

Despite these setbacks, Shardow urges for patience and support, emphasizing that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is determined to revive the team's former glory.

"The national team has gone through a lot and we are all not happy about the results. We have to improve," he told Citi Sports.

"The Ghana Football Association is working tirelessly to restore the lost glory and aura around the team," he added.

The senior national team has won just once in their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Black Stars will be reassembled in June for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.