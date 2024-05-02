Killing of soldier at Kasoa: Land guards operate like terrorists; they are hardened criminals – Adam Bonaa

02.05.2024 LISTEN

Security analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa has raised concern about the activities of land guards in the country.

This follows the killing of a soldier identified as Lance Corporal Omar Abdul Rahman after an attack by land guards in Kasoa in the Central Region.

Speaking on the incident, Dr. Adam Bonaa called on the Police to fish out all persons involved in the killing of the soldier.

He said land guards operate like terrorists in the country and do not act alone.

“I think that apart from the suspect who murdered in cold blood this military officer, obviously, he didn’t work alone, he worked with other people. If you know the way these land guards operate, they operate like terrorists, they come fully armed and terrorize everybody.

“…For them to shoot in the full glare of the police means that these are hardened criminals,” Dr. Adam Bonaa said in an interview with TV3.

In an update on the killing of the soldier, the Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of one suspect.

The Police in a press release said preliminary Police investigation has established that the suspect, Benlord Ababio allegedly shot the soldier at Millenum City Kasoa on Tuesday at about 4:20 pm.

Suspect Benlord Ababio is currently in custody assisting Police investigation.