ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Dates for Black Stars games against Mali and CAR revealed

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Dates for Black Stars games against Mali and CAR revealed
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The dates for Ghana's Black Stars 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) have been unveiled.

Ghana will kick off their campaign facing Mali on June 6, 2024, in Bamako, followed by hosting the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 9, 2024.

Currently occupying the 4th spot in Group I with just three points after two games, the Black Stars experienced a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Madagascar but suffered a setback with a 1-0 loss against Comoros.

To gear up for the upcoming matches, Otto Addo and his team will commence training camp in Accra before heading to Bamako for their third group fixture.

Despite recent setbacks, including a loss to Nigeria and a draw with Uganda during the March international window, Otto Addo and his squad are determined to bounce back and enhance their chances of securing their fifth World Cup qualification. The tournament is set to be hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

18 minutes ago

Mr. Vitus Azeem If EOCO cannot proceed with Cecilia Dapaah’s case then CHRAJ should take over – ...

18 minutes ago

Killing of soldier at Kasoa: Land guards operate like terrorists; they are hardened criminals – Adam Bonaa Killing of soldier at Kasoa: Land guards operate like terrorists; they are harde...

3 hours ago

May 2: Cedi sells at GHS13.93 to 1, GHS13.28 on BoG interbank May 2: Cedi sells at GHS13.93 to $1, GHS13.28 on BoG interbank

3 hours ago

31 new COVID-19 cases recorded — GHS 31 new COVID-19 cases recorded — GHS

3 hours ago

Let's strife to unseat incompetent NPP government – Opare Addo charges NDC youth Let's strife to unseat incompetent NPP government – Opare Addo charges NDC youth

3 hours ago

Appiatse disaster: Akufo-Addo to commission 120 housing units Appiatse disaster: Akufo-Addo to commission 120 housing units

3 hours ago

Mr Angel Carbonu May Day: Teachers disenchanted over poor salaries – Angel Carbonu

3 hours ago

Prof Stephen Adei has morbid hatred for Ghanaian workers – TUC Prof Stephen Adei has morbid hatred for Ghanaian workers – TUC

3 hours ago

Dumsor not over, Akufo-Addo is misleading Ghanaians; he looks awful with his claims – IES Dumsor not over, Akufo-Addo is misleading Ghanaians; he looks awful with his cla...

4 hours ago

Gov't refuses to capture our request in manifesto – GNAPS laments Gov't refuses to capture our request in manifesto – GNAPS laments

Just in....
body-container-line