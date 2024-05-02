2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Dates for Black Stars games against Mali and CAR revealed

The dates for Ghana's Black Stars 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) have been unveiled.

Ghana will kick off their campaign facing Mali on June 6, 2024, in Bamako, followed by hosting the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 9, 2024.

Currently occupying the 4th spot in Group I with just three points after two games, the Black Stars experienced a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Madagascar but suffered a setback with a 1-0 loss against Comoros.

To gear up for the upcoming matches, Otto Addo and his team will commence training camp in Accra before heading to Bamako for their third group fixture.

Despite recent setbacks, including a loss to Nigeria and a draw with Uganda during the March international window, Otto Addo and his squad are determined to bounce back and enhance their chances of securing their fifth World Cup qualification. The tournament is set to be hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.