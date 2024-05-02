Poor treatment of old players reason for Black Stars' trophy drought - George Alhassan

Former Ghana international, George Alhassan, believes that the Black Stars' prolonged trophy drought is a consequence of the country's neglect of its former players.

Alhassan, who proudly represented the national team during their victorious campaigns in the 1978 and 1982 AFCON tournaments, harbours bitterness over unmet promises to him and other football icons.

According to the 68-year-old, Ghana's failure to honour its past players has directly impacted the team's performance, leading to their inability to clinch silverware for over forty years.

Speaking to Angel FM in an interview, Alhassan remarked, “The challenges faced by the Black Stars can be traced back to the poor treatment we received."

He continued, “This adverse treatment is the reason behind the team's current struggles. We possess players of calibre who ought to be lifting trophies, yet they falter at tournaments due to the past actions against us."

Alhassan, whose illustrious career spanned clubs like Accra Great Olympics, FC 105 in Gabon, and Hyundai Horangi in South Korea, emphasizes the undeniable talent of Ghana's players. However, he mourns the fact that their potential is hindered by unresolved grievances from the past.

Having been part of multiple AFCON campaigns, winning the tournament twice and even clinching the top scorer title in 1982, Alhassan's words carry the weight of experience and passion for Ghanaian football.