AFCON 2019 Qualifier: Andre Brothers Recalled To Black Stars Ahead Of Ethiopia Clash Next Month - Reports

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has recalled Ayew brothers Andre and Jordan for next month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia, Ghanaweb has reported.

According to the publication, Appiah has ironed out his differences with the sons of Ghana legend Abedi Pele after telephone conversations.

The brothers have been put on ice since 1 September 2017 when they withdrew from the squad to face Congo in a return leg of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers claiming they were unfit.

Appiah thought their reasons were implausible especially when they were all back in action at club level days after that international break.

Jordan has been enjoying game time at English Premier League side Crystal Palace where he has been involved in six matches but yet to find the back of the net.

On loan at Turkish side Fenerbahce, Andre has scored two goals in 1o Super Lig appearances.

Ghana will travel to Addis Ababa to face the Walias on 18 November 2018 needing a win to revive their qualifying campaign.

The Black Stars are in third place in Group H; four points behind leaders Kenya who have seven but has played two matches less.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com