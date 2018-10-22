Evans Mensah Makes Injury Return For HJK Helsinki In Win Over SJK

Ghana winger Evans Mensah returned from a long injury layoff to cameo for HJK Helsinki in their 1-0 win over SJK in the Finnish top flight league.

A 37th-minute goal from Brazilian forward Joao Klauss helped the Blue and White lads to record a victory over SJK at the Telia 5G Arena.

Mensah, who has been out of the capital-based squad for eight weeks, came on in the last twenty minutes of the game.

He was introduced into the match on the 70th minute to replace Jordan Dominguez.

Mensah has netted four goals in his 20 appearances for HJK in the ongoing season.

