Mubarak Wakaso Resume Training With Deportivo Alaves

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Ghana midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso has returned to training with Deportivo Alaves.

The 28-year-old was invited for Ghana’s Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone, a game which was called off after the latter received a FIFA ban.

Wakaso trained with his teammates as they prepare for Friday’s La Liga fixture against Celta Vigo.

The likes of John Guidetti, Antonio Sivera, Guillermo Maripán and Fernando Pacheco are expected to report to camp after international assignments with their respective countries.

