Striker Bismarck Appiah Joins Ethiopian Champions Jimma Abba Jifar FC

Ghanaian forward Bismarck Appiah has joined Ethiopian champions Jimma Abba Jifar FC on a one-year deal.

The former Gaborone United attacker put pen paper to complete his move on Tuesday after passing a medical.

Appiah spent the 2017/2018 campaign with Serbian side Mladost but did not continue with them after the end of the season.

The 23-year-old joins former Black Stars goalkeeper Daniel Agyei at his new club.

Jimma Abba Jifar FC will be competing in the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League.

