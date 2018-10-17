Ghanaian forward Bismarck Appiah has joined Ethiopian champions Jimma Abba Jifar FC on a one-year deal. The former Gaborone United attacker put pen paper to ...
Striker Bismarck Appiah Joins Ethiopian Champions Jimma Abba Jifar FC
Ghanaian forward Bismarck Appiah has joined Ethiopian champions Jimma Abba Jifar FC on a one-year deal.
The former Gaborone United attacker put pen paper to complete his move on Tuesday after passing a medical.
Appiah spent the 2017/2018 campaign with Serbian side Mladost but did not continue with them after the end of the season.
The 23-year-old joins former Black Stars goalkeeper Daniel Agyei at his new club.
Jimma Abba Jifar FC will be competing in the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League.
