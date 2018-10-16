'Don't Waste Your Talents In Ghana' - Ex Aduana Stars Striker Urges Local Players

Former Aduana Stars forward, Nathaniel Asamoah has admonished local footballers not to waste their time in the country when foreign clubs offer them a deal.

According to the controversial forward, Ghana is not the best place to develop your career as a footballer.

“My advice to Ghanaian players is that football is all about money," Asamoah told Silver FM in Kumasi.

"For the young players, if they get the opportunity to go to Europe at visionary and purposeful clubs they should go. They shouldn’t waste their time in Ghana.

“Because football is taught in Europe and when you go at a younger age, it is the best because there will be more time to learn the game well.

"In Ghana excuse me to say it, our football system is really bad,” the striker stated.

The 25-year-old joined Armenian side FC Benants on a two-year deal after refusing to renew his contract the Dormaa-based club.

Several young talents have left the country to join clubs abroad following the suspension of the Ghana Premier League.

Patrick Razak, a former Hearts of Oak winger left for Guinean giants Horoya AC joining players like Inusah Musah, Isaac Mensah, Emmanuel Boateng, Fard Ibrahim and Leonard Tawiah as Ghana Premier League stars to leave in the summer.