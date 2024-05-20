ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Zamalek SC beat RS Berkane to clinch CAF Confederation Cup

Football News Zamalek SC beat RS Berkane to clinch CAF Confederation Cup
MON, 20 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Zamalek are the champions of African club football's secondary competition after a dramatic 1-0 win over RS Berkane in the second leg of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup final secured them the trophy on aggregate on Sunday.

The Egyptian giants headed into the return fixture at the Cairo International Stadium trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Morocco a week ago.

But roared on by a fervent home crowd draped in Zamalek's traditional white and red, they produced a stirring fightback to be crowned kings of the continent for the second time.

It was striker Ahmed Hamdi who proved the match-winner, firing Zamalek ahead on 23 minutes to level the tie on aggregate.

However, the home side's joy was tempered by Hamdi being forced off injured just before half-time after landing awkwardly.

With the scores remaining delicately poised, the second half became an intense rearguard action for the White Knights as Berkane launched wave after wave of attack in pursuit of a crucial away goal.

Senegalese midfielder Ibrahima Ndiaye stood out as Zamalek displayed tremendous resilience and organisation to repel the persistent threat of their Moroccan opponents.

Berkane's frustrations boiled over late on as defender Hamza El Moussaoui received a straight red card, reducing them to 10 men and forcing them to commit even more bodies forward.

But Zamalek's defence remained impregnable under intense pressure in the closing stages to seal a 2-1 aggregate victory and spark jubilant scenes of celebration.

It caps a remarkable revival for the Cairo-based club who only recently won the title in 2018/19 season to make it their second title of the competition.

For Berkane, meanwhile, their dream of a third TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup triumph in four years slipped agonisingly through their grasp after coming so close to glory on the road once again.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

3 hours ago

4,300 Liberians at Buduburam Refugee Camp to return home 4,300 Liberians at Buduburam Refugee Camp to return home

3 hours ago

Two dead in premix fuel depot explosion at Essikado-Ketan Two dead in premix fuel depot explosion at Essikado-Ketan

4 hours ago

Driver of President Akufo-Addo convoy SUV dies in road crash Driver of President Akufo-Addo convoy SUV dies in road crash

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo's convoy in fatal crash Akufo-Addo's convoy in fatal crash 

4 hours ago

Mepe flood victims still in tents 8months after Akosombo Dam spillage Mepe flood victims still in tents 8months after Akosombo Dam spillage  

4 hours ago

Kpemkas appointment as Deputy BOST MD is unconstitutional – Kwabena Donkor Kpemka’s appointment as Deputy BOST MD is unconstitutional – Kwabena Donkor

5 hours ago

Voter registration: Two Togolese Nationals arrested in Buem for attempting to register Voter registration: Two Togolese Nationals arrested in Buem for attempting to re...

10 hours ago

The Congolese Republican Guard and police block a road around the area of an attempted coup in Kinshasa. By ARSENE MPIANA AFP DR Congo thwarts Kinshasa 'coup attempt': army

12 hours ago

Media has made good progress in Ghana — Frema Opare Media has made good progress in Ghana — Frema Opare

13 hours ago

Election 2024: NDC pledges to scrap betting tax, targets 80 youth support Election 2024: NDC pledges to scrap betting tax, targets 80% youth support

Just in....
body-container-line