Defender Baba Rahman wins Greece Super League title with PAOK

20 MAY 2024

Ghana international, Abdul Baba Rahman concluded the 2023/24 season as a league champion after PAOK's victory on Sunday evening.

The left-back played the full 90 minutes in the final league match against Aris, securing a 2-1 win on the road.

PAOK entered the match needing a victory to remain at the top of the standings after climbing to first place the previous weekend.

Brandon Thomas opened the scoring for PAOK after 30 minutes, but Loren Moron equalized for Aris shortly after the start of the second half.

PAOK regained the lead in the 62nd minute when Thomas assisted Taison, who scored the decisive goal to secure the league title for PAOK.

Baba Rahman made 28 appearances for the club this season, having joined as a free agent after his release from Chelsea. He scored six goals and provided three assists.

With this victory, PAOK will enter the qualifiers for the UEFA Champions League.

Baba Rahman may return to the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic next month.