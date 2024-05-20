Watch Mohammed Kudus’ ‘superb’ goal against Manchester City to end the season in style

20 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus signed off on his debut English Premier League season with a spectacular goal against Manchester City on Sunday.

The talented Black Stars attacker started for West Ham United in the season's final game against the Champions.

In the game played at Etihad Stadium, Mohammed Kudus found the back of the net with a stunning overhead kick late in the first half to give his team a fighting chance against the hosts.

Unfortunately, Manchester City had too much on the line and did not allow a West Ham United comeback.

A second-half strike from Rodri after a brace from Phil Foden in the first half inspired Pep Guardiola’s side to cruise to a much-needed 3-1 win at full-time, clinching the English Premier League title for the fourth consecutive time.

In the season's final game, Mohammed Kudus played 90 minutes and finished the game with four successful dribbles and a goal to earn a rating of 7.0.

Mohammed Kudus, 23, in his debut English Premier League season scored eight goals and provided six assists after making 33 appearances for West Ham United.

He has not just been one of the best players at his new club but has established himself as one of the most exciting players in the Premier League this season.

He is expected to be named in the Black Stars squad for games in the June international break.