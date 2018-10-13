Emmanuel Boateng Scores On Return To Ghana Duty In Win Over Asante Kotoko

UD Levante forward Emmanuel Boateng hit the back of the net on his return to national team duty as the Black Stars walloped Asante Kotoko 3-0 in a friendly match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Boateng was left out of Ghana's 21-man squad for last month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier 1-0 defeat against the Harambee of Kenya due to injury.

The 22-year-old was called up for the doubleheader clash against Sierra Leone after churning out run of games on his injury return for Spanish La Liga side UD Levante.

However, following the cancellation of the game due to dispute between Sierra Leone FA and their government, the handlers of the Black Stars hastily arranged a friendly encounter against Asante Kotoko in which they emerged 3-0 winners.

After FC Nantes striker Majeed Waris had put the four-time Africa champions noses in front in the first stanza, Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to score just two minutes after his introduction into the game before Christian Atsu completed the rout in the 55th minute.

Boateng last scored for the West African giants in June when they defeated 2014 World Cup-bound Japan 2-0 at their own backyard.

The goal will be a morale booster for him after failing to hit the back of the net in 6 games for UD Levante in the Spanish La Liga.

