Nasiru Mohammed Named In BK Hacken's Squad To Face RB Leipzig In Europa League

Ghanaian striker Nasiru Mohammed has been included in BK Hacken's squad which will play as guests to RB Liepzig in the second round of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

BK Hacken side will travel to the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Thursday with the aim of picking the sole ticket to the group phase of Europe's second-tier club competition.

The Swedish side face a daunting task of achieving their target as the German Bundesliga side will prove a stern opposition than FK Leipaja, whom they defeated 4-2 on aggregate to qualify to the second round of the qualifying phase.

Coach Andreas Alm has travelled with 19 players - which includes Nasiru Mohammed who scored the consolation goal for the side in the defeat against FK Liepaja last week.

Below are names of the 19 players that made the trip:

Peter Abrahamsson, Jonathan Rasheed, Johan Hammar, Alexander Faltsetas, Mervan Celik, Erik Friberg, Alhassan Kamara, Paulinho, Nasiru Mohammed, Godswill Ekpolo, Kari Arkivuo, Gustav Berggren, Daleho Irandust, Rasmus Lindgren, Viktor Lundberg, Adam Andersson, Ali Suljic, Kevin Ackermann, Lucas Hedlund.

