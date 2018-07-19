Clubs Mourns With Inter Allies After Prince Appiah Was Reported Dead

Zylofon Cash Premier League sides have sent their condolences to Inter Allies after Prince Appiah was reported dead.

Appiah was reported to be involved in a fatal accident early hours of Sunday around Cantonments in Accra.

He was rushed to Police Hospital and later to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he battled for his life till he passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

We are saddened at the sudden passing of @InterAlliesFC player Prince Appiah, our thoughts and commiserations go out to the Appiah family, friends and the entire football club - Inter Allies. #AKSC pic.twitter.com/vxTSAu5l2y — Asante Kotoko S.C (@AsanteKotoko_SC) July 19, 2018

Accept our condolences, @InterAlliesFC. May God fortify Prince Appiah's family in this trying time. Sad, sad day for the football family. https://t.co/sK2ghQCCMy — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) July 18, 2018

A very sad news coming in from the camp of @InterAlliesFC, Ghana football has lost a gem in Prince Appiah. RIP player. pic.twitter.com/4nIBAbDMCL — ELMINA SHARKS F.C (@ElminaSharks) July 18, 2018

Very Sad !RIP



PRINCE APPIAH first scorer at CAM Park .



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family . pic.twitter.com/ym9FKWRm53 — Karela United FC (@KarelaUtd_FC) July 18, 2018

Our condolences to @ghana_league side @InterAlliesFC who have lost their striker Prince Appiah following a fatal car accident.







Have our sympathies.







Also, commiserations to his (Appiah) family. — WAFA SC (@WAFAcademySC) July 19, 2018

He featured in Inter Allies 2:1 win over Madina Republicans on Friday.