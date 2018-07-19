Zylofon Cash Premier League sides have sent their condolences to Inter Allies after Prince Appiah was reported dead. Appiah was reported to be involved in a...
Clubs Mourns With Inter Allies After Prince Appiah Was Reported Dead
Zylofon Cash Premier League sides have sent their condolences to Inter Allies after Prince Appiah was reported dead.
Appiah was reported to be involved in a fatal accident early hours of Sunday around Cantonments in Accra.
He was rushed to Police Hospital and later to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he battled for his life till he passed away on Wednesday afternoon.
He featured in Inter Allies 2:1 win over Madina Republicans on Friday.