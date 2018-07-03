Take Care Of Bernard Mensah - Tony Baffoe Tells Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legend, Anthony Baffoe has called on Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan to aid Bernard Mensah to settle and excel at Kayserispor after he joined the striker at the Turkish club.

The 20-year-old completed a move to Turkish side on Monday on a season-long loan to join his fellow countryman Asamoah Gyan at the Lig 1 outfit.

The 23-year-old joined Kayserispor on a loan deal from Spanish side Atletico Madrid to join Gyan who is an established figure at the club.

His impressive performances caught the attention of several top clubs but it's Kayserispor who have acted swiftly to acquire the Ghanaian on a season-long loan.

Mensah, who has scored one goal in five Ghana appearances, has now joined the Ghana captain at the club which has attracted Baffoe to ask Gyan to help the youngster out.

Good luck @oliver_mens of playing with the Captain @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 please take care of him🙏🏿 https://t.co/8qh6MYPhWW — Anthony Baffoe (@AnthonyBaffoe) July 2, 2018

Mensah joined Atletico Madrid on a six-year deal two seasons ago but failed to establish himself in the side which saw him spending time on loan at Getafe.