HISTORIC: Ronaldo Becomes Europe's Top International Scorer, Scores Against Morocco

Cristiano Ronaldo broke Ferenc Puskas' record for the most international goals by a European player with his opener for Portugal against Morocco in their 2018 World Cup group match on Wednesday.

The Portugal captain met Joao Moutinho's cross to head home in the fourth minute at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Ronaldo, 33, followed his hat trick in last Friday's 3-3 draw with Spain by scoring his 85th career goal for Portugal in the Russian capital to overtake Puskas, who played for Hungary from 1945 to 1956 and for whom FIFA has named its Goal of the Year Award.

Among players from all continents, Ronaldo now trails only Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for Iran from 1993 to 2006.

Ronaldo's personal success has come at an event in which he has previously struggled to be at his best, and he has eclipsed his goal tally from his previous 13 World Cup appearances before this tournament combined.

Portugal's final match in Group is against Iran at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on Monday, June 25.