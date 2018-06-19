Senegal Coach Aliou Cisse Worried Over The Absence Of African Coaches At The World Cup

Head Coach of Senegal Aliou Cisse has lamented over the absence of African Coaches at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 42-year-old, the youngest at the Mundial in Russia is one of the two African Coaches at the competition. Tunisia's Nabil Malooul is the other coach from the continent.

However, Nigeria, Morocco and Egypt are all in Russia with expatriates. Gernot Rohr leads the Super Eagles, Herve Renard is in charge of the Moroccans with Hector Cuper leading the Pharaohs.

Ahead of Senegal's opener in Russia against Poland, Aliou Cisse hopes more African Coaches will be at the World Cup in future.

'I'm the only black coach at this World Cup, it's true,' the 2002 Senegal World cup hero said.

'But really this debate disturbs me. I think football is a universal sport and the colour of your skin is of very little importance.'

'It's a bit more complicated in our countries. We face realities that are not there in other continents.'

'But Africa is full of quality and we're on the way,' he said. 'We fully trust our football, we have no complexes.

'You see lots of African players in European clubs, now we need African coaches for our continent to go ahead', the Lions trainer concluded.

