Kwasi Okyere Wriedt Shares 'Delightful' Black Stars Experience

Ghana newboy Kwasi Okyere Wriedt says his enjoyed his stay with the Black Stars where he earned his first international caps in pre-2018 World Cup friendlies.

The Bayern Munich reserve team player made cameos in the win over Japan (82nd minute) and during the 2-2 draw with Iceland.

''Experiencing the hoo-chants live was a cool experience; it was awesome that the who stadium does it. Really loud! They did the hoo right at the start of the game,'' he said in an interview with the Bild.

''We're all full of live; everyone's basic mindset is always positive and very religious. For example, before training and games, we always pray together.

Wriedt sent his Play Station along for the trip and enjoyed playing with his roommate Edwin Gyasi.

He explained the photograph of him dancing with his international teammates

''That was to an African song. The atmosphere was good, and I'm not so stiff in the hips, after all. Everything was totally relaxed. We take this culture from Ghana with us in sports—there's a lot of singing and dancing. That fuses us together as a team even more.''

Wriedt has been potential this term after banging in 21 goals in the Regionalliga.

He was born in Hamburg to Ghanaian parents.

