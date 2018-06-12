Wilfred Palmer Fumes At Government Decision Bar Him From Attending FIFA Congress

The Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer has expressed his disgust over government decision to bar him from attending the upcoming FIFA Congress which is slated to come off on Wednesday.

Osei Palmer, who was scheduled to travel to Russia to participate in the upcoming FIFA Congress - which is set to decide the host of the 2026 World Cup, following directives from the government in the wake of the Anas exposÃ©.

Former head of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, was set to participate in the gathering that will culminate in the voting process before his probation 90-day ban from FIFA disqualified the former president.

In his absence, a team of officials such as Osei Kweku Palmer, Isaac Addo and Osei Tutu Agyemang, who is known in the football fraternity as Kotoro, were billed to represent Ghana Football Association at the event only for the Ghana government to deny the travelling trio its consent.

Osei Palmer, an FA official with the beleaguered Ghana FA was due to lead a delegation for the event.

'We are threatened as football people and we must wake up. We've been sleeping for far too long."

'People are looking for political power. They're struggling for power hence spreading all manner of lies.'

'I've invested in football for long so I don't see anything wrong with FIFA inviting me to go for a congress.

'Somebody called the Sports Minister and told him not allow me to travel to Russia. Football person did this.

'We were not banned from going to Russia as claimed. Kotoro is still in Russia as I am speaking now. Kwesi Nyantakyi enemies are capitalizing on these issues for political powers.'

'Whatever anybody plans against me, I see it ahead, so before they think, I have thought. They can't do anything to me; I didn't go to Russia because I want to be with Kwesi Nyantakyi and just made it clear to Exco on Saturday.

FIFA will decide who hosts the 2026 World Cup in a global voting of its members on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Switzerland - with Morocco hoisting high the flag of Africa in the bidding race.

The Ghana Football Association has been on the spotlight since the much-publicized expose from Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

