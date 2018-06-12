Ghana Defender John Boye's Contract With Turkish Club Sivasspor Expires

Ghana defender John Boye is on the verge of leaving Turkish side Sivasspor following the expiration of his contract.

The 31-year-old has been an integral member of Sivasspor since joining from Kayseri Erciyesspor in 2014/15.

But reports from Turkey suggest that the hard-tackling guardsman will be departing the club after failing to renew his deal - which expired at the end of last month.

The former Rennes defender has been heavily linked with a move to Altay in the summer transfer window as the club aim to bolster their defensive ranks for next campaign.

The Izmir-based side would have to ward off competition from Denizlispor who have also entered the race for the Ghana international.

Boye made 58 appearances and scored seven goals during his three-year stay at the club.

