Godfred Saka: Experienced Defender Installed Karela FC Captain

Ghana Premier League debutants Karela FC have confirmed Godfred Saka as their new captain for the season.

The former Aduana Stars player will wear the armband after joining the Nzema-Ayinase side this transfer window.

William Opoku Mensah will be the deputy.

A club tweet confirmed: ''Godfred Saka confirmed as Karela captain ahead of 2017/18 GPL, Opoku as deputy and Addae as general captain.''

Karela were captained by Philip Quarshie, who has been sold to Ivorian side USM Bassam, during their campaign in the Division One League.

They host Techiman Eleven Wonders on Sunday in their home debut.

