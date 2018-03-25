2018 Women's AFCON Launched In Accra

The 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations has been launched in Accra, the capital of host Ghana.

The event which was held on Friday had the Chief of Staff of the Republic of Ghana, Hon. Akosua Frema Opare as the special guest of honour.

Also in attendance was members of the Local Organising Committee, Minister for Youth and Sports and other government officials, CAF officials and former footballers.

Liberia's First Lady Clar Weah, who has been appointed CAF women’s football ambassador was present.

Chairperson of the LOC, Hon. Freda Prempeh assured that the tournament would be a huge success.

''I want to assure the whole of Africa that Ghana will deliver one of the best tournaments ever witnessed. We did it in 2008 when we hosted the men’s AFCON and we will go a step further with the women’s AFCON,'' she said.

The competition, to be hosted by Ghana in November this year, will see 7 other African countries join host Ghana to compete for the most prestigious trophy in African women’s football.

The tournament will be staged in Accra and Cape Coast. The Achimota school park and the El-Wak Stadium have been earmarked as training venues for teams in Accra while the Ndoum stadium and the Robert Mensah stadium will serve as training venues for teams based in Cape Coast.

Black Queens following their recent success at WAFU Women's Cup are highly fancied to win the tournament for the first time.