English And Scottish FA Wants To Learn From Ghana - GFA Boss Reveals

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi has given a revelation that the English and Scottish FA have written to his outfit to learn how the Ghana FA flawless player registration system works.

The CAF 1st vice made this known during an interaction with the media on Monday at the headquarters of Ghana FA.

“English and Scottish FA have written to the Ghana FA to learn how our flawless player registration system works,” he said.

“FIFA refers several countries to Ghana to learn how we are able to register players that have minimized have qualified player issues.”