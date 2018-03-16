Ayew Brothers Out Of Swansea City's Squad FA Cup Tie With Tottenham

Swansea City will be without Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew for their FA Cup quarter-finals clash with Tottenham Hotspurs this weekend.

Carlos Carvalhal's side faces off with the London club at Liberty Stadium on Saturday but will be missing the services of two key players.

Jordan Ayew has been suspended after receiving a straight red card in Swansea City's last week Premier League game against Huddersfield last week while Andre is cup-tied, having featured for his erstwhile club West Ham.

Their absence will be greatly felt especially Jordan, whose two goals in the competition has contributed to Swansea reaching this stage for the first time in 54 years.