Eric Ocansey On Target As Eupen Edge Lokeren 3-2 In Belgian Top-Flight

Midfielder Eric Ocansey was on target to help his Belgian side Eupen secure a 3-2 win over Lokeren in the Jupiler League on Saturday.

The winger celebrated his seventh goal of the season in 26 appearances in the 37th minute to give the home side a 2-1 lead.

Guus Hupperts gave the visitors the opener on seven minutes before Florian Raspentino levelled in the 24th minute.

Jose Cevallos levelled for Lokeren after 54 minutes before Luis Garcia's winner on 82 minutes.

