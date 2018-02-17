John Antwi’s Buyout Clause Set To Be Activated By El-Makkasa

Egyptian side, Misr El-Makkasa, have confirmed their intention to activate an option of buying Black Stars striker, John Antwi from Al Ahly.

The former Dreams FC goal poacher is currently on loan with Misr El-Makkasa from Al Ahly.

The energetic goal poacher has been in fine form for El-Makkasa this season having scored 12 goals only two goals behind the league’s top scorer Walid Azarou

And an official statement released by the club reads:

“Misr El-Makkasa board led by Chairman Mohamed Abdel-Salam decided to buy John Antwi from Al Ahly for $600, 000.

“We decided to buy the player based on the contract signed by the two clubs which provides Makkasa with an option to buy the player permanently before the end of April.”

However, Chairman of the club, Abdel-Salam denied recent rumours that assumed that El-Makkasa will sign Antwi to later sell him to an Egyptian club.

“We need Antwi as he is the club’s top goal scorer and a huge attacking power to the team,” he explained.

“We will need his services for our CAF Champions League and Premier League campaigns.”