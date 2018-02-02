U-17 WWCQ: Black Maidens Humiliates Djibouti 9:0

Ghana’s Black Maidens walloped Djibouti 9:0 in the first leg of the final round of qualifiers for the 2018 Women’s U-17 World Cup at the El Hadj Hassan Gouled Aptidon Stadium on Friday.

Suzzy Dede Teye broke the deadlock in the 27th minute with Mukarama Abdulai hitting a hat-trick in the 40th, 42nd and in the 46th minute.

Abigail Tutua increased woes of Djibouti-on 44th with Jacqueline Owusu, Mumuni Fuseina, Milot Abena Pokua and Adama Alhassan all finding the net.

Ghana U- 17 Women's national team made a history after beaten Djibouti 9-0 at their home grounds. It is the biggest away win for the Black Maidens in history.

The only women's national team to achieved highest at away was the Black Queens team of 2004 when they defeated Guinea by 13:0

The return is in two weeks in Ghana and success for the Maidens will send them to the World Cup in Uruguay.