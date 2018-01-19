Asamoah Gyan Becoming Blackstars Captain Was A Mistake – Prince Tagoe

Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana international, Prince Tagoe, popularly known as “Prince of goals” has revealed Asamoah Gyan becoming captain of the blackstars after Stephen Appiah’s retirement was a mistake considering there were other senior players who were capable to take over.

According to the former hearts of oak player, he was of the view that Michael Essien was well positioned to take the place of Appiah and aside him other senior players like Muntari also deserved to become captain of the senior soccer team.

“I feel things should have been done accordingly. If we should be honest to ourselves as Ghanaians we would realize there was a mistake somewhere because if Stephen was not around and Essien had not retired, who should have been captain? Even if Essien had retired, Muntari was also a senior player and could have become captain for the team.” He told Evans Amewuga on SVTV.

The former hearts of oak forward however debunked speculations that Blackstars skipper Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew were quarreling during the 2010 world cup.

Moving forward he called on the current crop of blackstars players to work together in unity to end the country’s drought of trophies.

